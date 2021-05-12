PS5 India Restock May 2021: PlayStation 5 Pre-order Starts On May 17

PlayStation 5 is undoubtedly one of the best next-gen consoles in the market with a Custom 825 GB SSD. Many players around the world are still waiting for a chance to buy the Sony console due to the scarcity of stocks in the market. However, a recent development reveals that Indian players might be able to get lucky as the PS5 restock is going to take place soon. So, if you have been wondering about PS5 India restock too, then do not worry, here is all we know so far.

Details about PS5 India restock May 2021

After a really long wait, Sony PlayStation 5 Restock is finally coming to Indian fans. A recent listing on a Sony Center website, the pre-bookings for the PlayStation 5 to begin on May 17 which means players in the country will be able to book their favourite next-gen console through the portal. This new listing will be the second restock for PS5 in the nation after the first stock that came in February this year when the console sold out within minutes. The pre-orders for the PS5 India restock on the Sony Center website will start exactly at 12 PM (noon) IST on the given date.

The PS5 was released on November 12 for U.S, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital, and the Standard edition. The standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India.

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU - AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU - 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture - Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface - 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth - 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

PS 5 Games list

Exclusives -

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

From third-party publishers and developers -

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

IMAGE: PLAYSTATION TWITTER