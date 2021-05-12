Last Updated:

PS5 India Restock May 2021: PlayStation 5 Pre-order Starts On May 17

PS5 restock India has been a trending term searched by gamers lately. To help them out, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read on.

PlayStation 5 is undoubtedly one of the best next-gen consoles in the market with a Custom 825 GB SSD. Many players around the world are still waiting for a chance to buy the Sony console due to the scarcity of stocks in the market. However, a recent development reveals that Indian players might be able to get lucky as the PS5 restock is going to take place soon. So, if you have been wondering about PS5 India restock too, then do not worry, here is all we know so far.

Details about PS5 India restock May 2021

After a really long wait, Sony PlayStation 5 Restock is finally coming to Indian fans. A recent listing on a Sony Center website, the pre-bookings for the PlayStation 5 to begin on May 17 which means players in the country will be able to book their favourite next-gen console through the portal. This new listing will be the second restock for PS5 in the nation after the first stock that came in February this year when the console sold out within minutes. The pre-orders for the PS5 India restock on the Sony Center website will start exactly at 12 PM (noon) IST on the given date. 

The PS5 was released on November 12 for U.S, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital, and the Standard edition. The standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India. 

PS 5 Specifications list

  • CPU - AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
  • GPU - 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
  • GPU architecture - Custom RDNA 2
  • Memory interface - 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit
  • Memory bandwidth - 448GB/s
  • Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD
  • IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)
  • Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot
  • External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)
  • Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

PS 5 Games list

Exclusives -

  • Bloodborne
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Infamous Second Son
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

From third-party publishers and developers -

  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 1
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

