PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Preorder For Disc & Digital Edition Goes Live Today

PlayStation 5 (PS5) is undoubtedly one of the best next-gen consoles in the market with a Custom 825 GB SSD. And because it is a part of the most sought-after brand, there's no doubt that it remains out of stock for the most part of the year. But fans can put their worries to rest soon as Sony's PS5 is going on pre-orders in India starting today. Those willing to get their PS5 pre-booking done as soon as possible this year must do so via the Sony Center website. Here's everything you need to know about how to pre-order PS5.

PS5 India restock: Pre-orders to begin today at 12 PM

After a really long wait, Sony PS5 India restock is finally taking place. According to a recent listing on a Sony Center website, the pre-bookings for the PlayStation 5 will begin today, May 17. This new listing will be the second restock for PS5 in the nation after the first stock that came in February this year during which the console sold out within minutes. The pre-orders for the PS5 on the Sony Center website will start exactly at 12 PM (noon) IST today.

Reportedly, the PlayStation 5 comes in two variants i.e. in a normal disc edition and a Digital Edition. Indian fans have only had the chance to witness the standard edition with a disc drive so far but the current listing for pre-orders suggests that the time for Digital Edition to set out in the Indian market has finally come. The standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India whereas the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990. The pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 have not been made live on e-commerce stores like Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Digital yet.

As for how to pre-order PS5 in India, you can simply do so by visiting the Sony center website and tapping on the banner of the gadget you're interested in buying. Fans know better about how difficult it is to get access to the gadget and are therefore advised to keep the website on standby as soon as possible. It must be noted that Sony Center is an official third-party retail partner for Sony. Hence, PS5 India restock on Sony Center shouldn’t be considered as an official restock from Sony until said otherwise.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK