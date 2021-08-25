PS5 New Model: Console 300 gram Lighter in Weight, comes with New Base Stand

Sony has launched a PS5 new model, which has recently appeared in the Australian market. According to reports, the new PlayStation 5 comes with the model number CFI-1102A, while the original PlayStation 5 comes with the model number CFI-1000. There are a couple of changes in the chassis that make the PS5 easy to handle and set up. Additionally, Australia appears to be one of the first countries to take the PS5 new stock.

PS5 new model is lighter than the original, comes with a new screw

According to a report by an Australian gaming site called Press Start, PS5 new models are about 300 grams or 660 pounds lighter than the original model. However, the change done in order to reduce the weight of the unit is not clear yet. The publication also mentions that the new model comes with a new screw for the PlayStation 5 base stand. Interestingly, the new screw does not require a screwdriver as it comes with a grip around the top, making it easy to adjust with hands.

The PS5 new stock has been spotted in Australia and the US

These new models are not only available in Australia, but a Twitter user from the United States has also tweeted an image of what seems to be a new stand with a different clamp. In the image, the difference between the old stand and the new stand is clearly visible. The user has also mentioned that he had purchased the standard disc edition of PlayStation 5 about 14 days ago. PReviously, the new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for Japan was reported to be 600 pounds lighter than the original version as well.

Not only is the screw different it’s a different clamp as well. pic.twitter.com/JLr6eK2tae — B (@bdp2007) August 23, 2021

Although Sony has made a new screw design that can be adjusted by hand, PS5 owners would still require a screwdriver to access the removable M.2 SSD storage slots (optional). With an upcoming software update, Sony is planning to introduce removable SSD storage. The update is currently available for testers in a beta version and includes 3D audio support for built-in speakers, improvements to the UI and a way to identify PS5 and PS4 compatible versions of titles.

