Ps5 Restock Date Update: Sony PlayStation 5 To Be Available On ShopAtSC Soon

Right from its debut, PlayStation 5 has been hard to get. PlayStation fans around the world have been trying to purchase the latest gaming console by Sony only to be disappointed. The company manages to ship a few units around the world every once in a while, but the supply is nowhere close to the demand. That being, PlayStation 5 will be available to purchase in India on January 18, 2022, at 12 PM noon. The PS5 restock will be conducted on Sony's official online store ShopAtSC.

The PS5 restock India has been announced officially by Sony through its online store ShopAtSC. As seen during the previous PS5 restocks in India, other retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales are also expected to feature small restocks of the PlayStation 5 standard edition. It is important to note that the last sale of PS5 in India was conducted recently on December 28, 2021.

Sony PlayStation 5 will be up for grabs on January 18, 2022

According to the banner released by ShopatSC, those who wish to purchase the PlayStation 5 will be able to do so at 12 PM IST on January 18, 2022, at 12 PM IST. This time around, ShopAtSC is only advertising the regular edition of the PS5, implying that the digital edition of the PS5 might not be up for grabs on the restock date. The deliveries for the PS5 consoles ordered will begin from February 8, 2022 (as mentioned on ShopAtSC). As mentioned earlier, all the other leading retailers are also expected to participate in the PS5 restock.

The regular edition of the PS5 has been listed for Rs. 49,990. As mentioned earlier, the digital edition of PS5 might not be available in the upcoming restock. In the retail box, players are supposed to get the console and DualSense controller. PlayStation 5 pre-order window might end within minutes, as has been the case with previous restocks. Hence, those who wish to buy have to be fast in checking out the product through the retailer of their choice.

