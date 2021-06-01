PS5 Restock For June 2021: Updates About Target, Best Buy And Walmart PS5 Restocks

PS5 release has managed to get the entire gaming community on their feet. The players have been waiting for the new PS5 restock for a long time now. Before this, Sony had sent out a bunch of PS 5 consoles to stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon for the Black Friday sale. Those consoles got sold out in no time and thus the next PS5 restock might just blow up these stores with gamers again. Read more to know about PS5 restock.

PS5 Restock for June 2021

The latest report from Toms Guide website has confirmed that the popular stores in the US have managed to get a good amount of restocks just before the start of June. but it is not difficult to assume that all those PS5 consoles have been sold out already. The PS5 restock that was initially planned to be done at the start of May was pushed ahead to be released at the end of the month. They have confirmed that the demand for PS5 is unprecedented, and have thus confirmed that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year. Apart from this, the makers have not yet released anything about the consoles. Players are trying to figure out if they can get their hands on the next-gen consoles.

Walmart PS5: Currently out of stock. Last restock was on May 20

Target PS5: Currently out of stock. Last restock was on May 27.

Best Buy PS5: Currently out of stock. Last restock was on May 24.

More about PS5

The PS5 was released on November 12 for the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apart from these countries, the other users managed to get some of the consoles to buy on November 19. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. The makers have been constantly trying to get the Ps5 restocked because of the high demand. Apart from that, the makers also announced that a set of games are going to be free for all the PS5+PS Plus owners.

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

IMAGE: PLAYSTATION TWITTER