PS5 Restock Goes Out Of Stock In India Just Minutes After Going Live AGAIN

Sony PlayStation 5 was made available for pre-orders in India on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The Sony PS5 was available to purchase on several e-commerce websites, but the item went out of stock within minutes of going live on the portals. The PS5 restock was last available on May 17, 2021, and, right after ten days, the pre-orders came live again. So, here is all you need to know about it

PS5 got sold out minutes after going live

Many e-commerce websites including Sony India official store came forward to provide Indian players with a chance to pre-order the PS5 restock again. However, as soon as the portal for the next-gen console purchase went Live, it went out of stock within minutes. It was announced that the pre-orders for the Standard Disc variant shall commence at 12 pm on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

It was observed that the e-commerce website Flipkart opened the pre-orders for PS5 before the clock struck noon and the product was sold out before the official time even arrived, just like last time. Whereas, Amazon was the only one to display the PS5 in stock for several minutes. Other websites like Sony Center and Vijay Sales ran out of stock within minutes. On the other hand, there was no sign of the buy button for Reliance Digital this time. Not only did the item run out of stock very soon, but the Croma website struggled to load or crashed.

It can be said that the demand for the product is very high and the brand did not anticipate the same. Earlier, the reports had stated that the restocking of PlayStation 5 would be severely limited. If you did manage to pre-order your favourite console, then you can expect the delivery between June 8-11 for Amazon, June 7 for Flipkart and Sony Center, June 11 for Croma and mid-June for other retailers. But, it is rather better to expect a longer date as we may not know what the pandemic restrictions can cause.

PS5 price in India?

The PlayStation 5 continues to be in high demand, and it is available in two variants - PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and PS5 Digital Edition. The standard PS5 with Disc Drive costs $499.99 or Rs 49,990, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs $399.99 or Rs 39,990.

PS5 next restock

There is no information about when will PS5 restock again.

IMAGE: PLAYSTATION TWITTER