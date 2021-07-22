Last Updated:

PS5 Users To Get Free 6 Months Of Apple TV Plus Subscription; Learn How To Redeem It

PS5 users are not entitled to get 6 months of free Apple TV Plus Subscription. So we have listed a step-by-step guide to help the users redeem this offer. Read

PS5

PS5 and Apple have now joined hands to give their users a great promotional deal for their Apple TV Plus streaming service. They have now managed to keep the Apple TV Plus subscription free for the new PS5 users. This offer will be valid for six months and all the users need to do is open the app on their PS5 and log in using their Apple ID. This has certainly got the entire gaming community curious to know more about this promotional activity. So here is all the information we could get about Apple and Playstation 5 collaboration. Read more 

Free Apple TV Plus Subscription for PS5 users

All the players need to do is open the Apple TV Plus streaming service using the “Media” section on the main PS5 home screen. Then they need to download the Apple TV Plus on their consoles. This offer has been confirmed today by the makers and it is slated to be live for an entire year. This means that the users can access this feature anytime till July 22nd, 2022. These six months will be made free as a trial for the users and then they will need to start the payment for the subscription. The makers have already released some terms and conditions for this offer on Playstation’s official website. Apple TV Plus Subscription price in India is set at Rs 99 for a month. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers about this collaboration. 

But some news has surfaced on the internet claiming that Netflix might join hands with PlayStation to bring in the new gaming feature to this platform. This is a bit believable because PlayStation might want to take a new path to compete with Xbox Game Pass. This is a new feature that has been released by Microsoft. The subscription gives its users exclusive access to some of the latest games in the community. Currently, the new Microsoft Flight Simulator has been added to the Xbox Game Pass free game list. Thus Sony will certainly need to come up with new promotional activities to dominate the gaming industry. No other information has surfaced on the internet about PlayStation. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game's official social media handles. 

First Published:
