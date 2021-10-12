PTron launches Musicbot Cube With 12 Hours Of Standby Time; Check Specs And Pricing

The Indian electronics manufacturer, pTron recently gained a lot of interest amongst the tech community for releasing a new smart speaker for the Indian markets. They have released a new pTron Musicbot Cube Smart Speaker with built-in Alexa support. It has been loaded with prominent features including 50mm dynamic drivers and support for pTron's Musicbot Cube App. The release of these new pTron smart speakers has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are currently trying to find anything on the internet about the speaker’s price and specifications. Read more:

pTron Musicbot Cube Specifications

The speakers are loaded with 50mm dynamic drivers and three inbuilt far-field mics to make the speakers accessible by voice command from a distance of up to 30 metres. The developers claim that the battery of these smart speakers is capable of delivering 12 hours of Standby time. It has an in-built Alexa assistant to enable functions like play music, announce the news, control smart home appliances, shop from Amazon, and more by simply giving out voice commands. The speaker can also be connected to the phone using the pTron Musicbot Cube app which is currently available to download on Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. The speaker also supports various music streaming applications including Amazon Music, Gaana, Hungama, and JioSaavn.

pTron Musicbot Cube price in India

pTron Musicbot Cubeprice in India has been set as Rs 1799. Makers have confirmed that the speakers will go on sale via Amazon from October 14. Since the speakers have just been launched, it will take a couple of days for the retailers to stock up on these latest offerings from pTron. Makers are offering a total of 2 colour variants for the speakers including Black and Blue. apart from this, pTron have not given out anything related to these new smart speakers. Apart from the speakers, makers had also expanded their earphone roaster by launching three new TWS earbuds including Bassbuds Lite v2, Bassbuds Duo v’21, and Basspods ANC 992 for the Indian markets. More details about upcoming products from the Indian electronics manufacturer is supposed to release soon.