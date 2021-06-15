Razer Blade 14 Launched At E3 2021: First Razer Gaming Laptop With AMD Chipset

Razer has partnered with AMD to launch the latest Razer Blade 14. The gaming laptop was announced on June 14 2021 at E3, the global gaming expo. It is Razer’s first laptop with the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and comes with Nvidia 30 series graphics card. Read along to know more about Razer Blade 14 review.

Razer Blade 14 Specifications

Display

The Razer Blade 14 sports a 14” FHD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz on the base model and a 14” QHD display with a refresh rate of 165 Hz on the top model. Additionally, the FHD model supports 100% sRGB and the QHD model has a wide colour space of 100% DCI-P3. For someone who is looking for a colour calibrated screen for both professional and personal usage, both the models shall do good.

Performance

Being the first from Razer to run on an AMD Ryzen chip, the Razer Blade 14 comes with Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. The chip has 8 cores and 16 threads, with a clock speed up to 4.6 GHz, making it one of the best CPU chipsets out there. Right out of the box, Razer Blade 14 comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, which is standard across all trims. The combination will easily handle heavy software and video games.

GPU

On top of that, the laptop ships with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 series, with three different models. The base model ships with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. An elderly model features GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, whilst the top model boasts GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. These GPUs offer top-of-the-line performance when it comes to advanced Ray Tracing, DLSS and AI capabilities.

Storage and Ports

In terms of on-device storage, a Razer Blade 14 comes with a 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4). The storage can later be expanded as there are free slots on the device. However, at the price point, 1TB of storage might be slightly less as other gaming laptops come with better storage options. The Razer Blade 14 is very well equipped in terms of ports. It features 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports that support charging and display. Besides, there is an HDMI port (up to 4K 120 Hz), TPM 2.0 Security and a 3.5mm combo jack. For a faster wireless connection, the device comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Battery

AMD processors have outperformed Intel in the recent past, both in performance and battery life. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor is no different. With a promised battery life of 12 hours, a typical user shall get anywhere from about 10 to 11 hours of decent usage. The device also has liquid-vapour cooling in place, with 88 blades and a larger surface for better heat dissipation, which also facilitates the performance and battery life of the device.

Multimedia

The Razer Blade 14 comes with a Razer Chroma RGB keyboard, which enables every key to have an individual RGB light, with up to 16.8M colours. The keyboard lighting software can be integrated with video games for a more immersive experience. Along with that, the device has a Microsoft Precision Glass touchpad for precise and smooth control. When it comes to speakers, the device has two top firing speakers, which are loud enough for a small room. It also comes with THX Spatial Audio pre-installed and has a 720p webcam for video conferences, which completes the Razer Blade 14 specifications.

Razer Blade 14 Price

Razer Blade 14 price might be slightly high than other gaming laptops. The base model starts at $1,799.99 and comes with an FHD display with RTX 3060. Another model comes at $2,199.99 with QHD Display and RTX 3070. The top model is priced at a whopping $2,799.99 and comes with RTX 3080. The Ryzen 9 5900 HX, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage is standard across all models. That was all for the Razer Blade 14 review.

IMAGE: RAZER WEBSITE