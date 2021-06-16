Razer Face Mask Announced: Here's Everything To Know About Razer Project Hazel

Razer is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. It provides them with gaming accessories Systems, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets and so much more. It has come up with an all-new accessory this time around, keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind. Razer face mask is the latest accessory and the players want to learn more about it.

Razer Face Mask

Razer Project Hazel is an intelligent face mask prototype. Their design focuses on 5 key areas to help ensure the highest degree of safety with the best quality of life enhancements. Razer Project Hazel has so many customizations to their face mask prototype that will help ensure safety. It keeps social activities in mind. It is sustainable, comfortable, and can be personalized. Check out all the work Razer has done to make this the most intelligent face mask out there:

Safety

Surgical N95 Respirator: The mask has high bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) and also has a high fluid resistance which protects against large droplets and splashes.

Active Ventilation: The mask has a detachable air ventilator which will help regulate airflow and filters most of the airborne particles.

Auto Sterilization Function: The Razer Face Mask has a special charging case lined with a UV light interior which kills bacteria and viruses as the mask charges.

Social

Transparent Design: Due to the design of Project Hazel, the people will be able to interact with others a lot more easily and facial expressions will be visible too.

Low Light Mode: The mask has a low light mode where the interior lights up when it is too dark. It allows the user to show their facial expressions, regardless of the light conditions.

Voiceamp Technology: The Razer Project Hazel has a built-in mic and amplifier combo, which help with speech clarity when the user is using the mask.

Sustainability

Rechargeable Ventilators and Replaceable Filters: The Mask’s life can be elongated by swapping in new filters into the ventilators, which have long-lasting battery life for all-day use.

Wireless Charging Case with UV Sterilizer: The Razer Face Mask has a dual-purpose fast charger that sterilizes at the same time. The battery level can be determined through the glows from red to green in the Razer RGB mask.

Durability: Project Hazel is waterproof, and a scratch-resistant mask. It is made of recyclable plastic to greatly minimize wastage.

Comfort

Optimized Airflow: The mask uses active ventilation which brings in cool air and releases heat produced from exhaling, this also prevents a build-up of CO2 in the mask that can cause headaches and dizziness.

Air-tight Seal: The mask has been designed in such a way that it forms a tight seal that stops air from leaking into the mask. The mask design keeps it from touching or resting on the user’s mouth so they can talk naturally.

Adjustable: There are different sizes and variants users can pick up to get the most secure fit. Users also have a choice to design a custom fit for themselves.

Personalized

Razer RGB Mask: Project Hazel features 16.8 million colors and a suite of iconic effects, with 2 customizable lighting zones powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB.

Razer Face Mask Release Date and Price

After learning about the new Razer Project Hazel there are two things that people want to know -- the release date and the Razer mask price. The Razer Face Mask release date hasn’t been announced yet, but the company has mentioned that the mask should be available for purchase for users in the fourth quarter of 2021. The price has also not been revealed yet, but the company has mentioned that the mask can only be purchased through their website when it comes out.

IMAGE: RAZER.COM WEBSITE