Razer Huntsman V2 Keyboard Launched With Sound Dampening Foam; Check Price, Other Details

Razer has grabbed the attention of the gaming community with the launch of its new high-performance gaming keyboard. The popular Singaporean-American multinational tech giants are known for their high speeds optical keyboards that hive the gamers an enhanced gaming experience. These latest Razer Huntsman V2 keyboards are loaded with some of the latest features like the 2nd generation Optical Switches, 8k HyperPolling Technology, and Doubleshot PBT keycaps. The release of this new gaming keyboard has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been trying to learn more about this latest keyboard. Here is all the information on the new keyboard launched by Razer.

Razer Huntsman V2 Release and features

Makers have confirmed that this keyboard has been created by considering the player and user feedback given to Razer. The keyboard has been loaded with a silicon sound dampener that helps to reduce the ‘clack’ sound while pressing a key. Makers have created two different variants of the keyboard including the Linear and Clicky variants. The official product page of the keyboard says that these new keyboards are, “ faster, lighter, and more durable than traditional mechanical switches, with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency.” Other features of this product include sturdy wrist support that perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure while playing games for long hours. Here is a list of all the Razer Huntsman V2 prices released. Read

Razer Huntsman V2 Price

Razer Huntsman V2 Clicky Purple Switch: $189.99 USD / €199.99 MSRP

Razer Huntsman V2 Linear Red Switch: $199.99 USD / €209.99 MSRP

Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Clicky Purple Switch: $149.99 USD /€159.99 MSRP

Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Linear Red Switch: $159.99USD /€169.99 MSRP

More about Razer

Apart from this, Razer has been working on releasing a new Razer Zephyr smart mask that is currently in the development stages. It is going to be loaded with LED lights as well as noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds which directly get activated after the wearer puts on their mask. A dual 3-speed fan for ventilation and replaceable HEPA filters have also been added to the mask. Nothing official has been released about the pricing of this mask but industry experts suggest a price tag of $299 which is around ₹ 22,000 in India. It will be sold along with a 3-pack of filters that will cost somewhere around $27.99 which is around ₹ 2000.