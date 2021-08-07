Razer Opens Beta Testing Registration On Their Website For Zephyr Smart Mask

Razer has already been working on releasing their new Project Hazel mask for a long time now. They recently confirmed that their N95 mask has a new name and a beta program that has been planned to be released along with the fourth-quarter launch. They have now renamed their Project Hazel mask with the Razer Zephyr title. This has now been picked up by the tech geeks and they are currently curious to learn more about this new mask from Singaporean-American tech giants, Razer. Here is all the information on the internet about the new Razer smart mask release. Read more

Project Hazel release comes close as makers bring in new Beta Testers

Razer has now managed to release some new information about their Zephyr. They have confirmed to bring in beta testers for trying out this mask before its release. They have already listed an option to sign up to be a beta tester on their official website. No official date has been released about this beta testing. The users will need to fill in their details and also why Razer should choose them as a beta tester. It is expected that the makers might just send replies to their responders via private mail. Here is also some more rumoured information about the new Razer smart mask.

More about the new Razer smart mask

Razer Zephyr is a smart mask that is currently in the development stages by Razer. Developers have made the mask look futuristic with LED lights as well as noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds. These features directly get activated after the wearer puts on their mask. The mask is also going to be filled up with dual 3-speed fans for ventilation and replaceable HEPA filters which need to be swapped after 30 days of usage. No official statement has been released about the price of this product but speculations suggest a price tag of $299 which is around ₹ 22,000 in India. It will be sold along with a 3-pack of filters that will cost somewhere around $27.99 which is around ₹ 2000. No other information has been released about this mask. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s social media accounts.