Realme Book Slim Laptops Launched: Check Out Pricing, Specifications And Other Details

Realme has become one of the most popular smartphones brands available out there. The makers are now trying to expand to the laptop segment by introducing the Realme Book Slim laptop for the Indian markets. The Chinese smartphone manufacturers were forced to release this Realme laptop because of the rising demand for big-screen devices from their customers. The tech community is now trying to find the Realme laptop price in India and specifications. Here is all the information available about the new Realme Book Slim.

Realme laptop price in India, release date, and more

Realme just announced its new series of laptops with two different variants. The first version of the laptop is powered by an Intel i3 processor and it is priced at ₹46,999. The second variant has almost the same specifications but is powered by an Intel i5 processor. This version of the Realme Book Slim will be priced at ₹59,999. Realme is offering two colour variants for this laptop including Real Blue and Real Grey. The Realme Book Slim's release date has been set as August 30 and they will be available on Flipkart, Realme's online as well as offline stores. Apart from this, the developers have also released the specifications of their upcoming laptops. Here is a list of all the Realme Book slim specifications released by the Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

Realme Book slim specifications

The Realme Book Slim laptop will be pre-loaded with Windows 10 and also have an option to get a free upgrade to Windows 11. This is essential because of the latest upgrades Microsoft has added to their upcoming software. The laptop’s screen is a 14-inch IPS display capable to deliver 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) resolution, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptop’s processing power is also enhanced by the Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The laptop also promises to handle heavy gaming with the help of their dual-fan ‘Storm Cooling' thermal management system that uses two copper pipes to release the heat created in the laptop. Other external features of the laptops include two Harman speakers to deliver an immersive surround sound effect, 2 microphones that work on AI-backed algorithms. USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Head on to Realme's official website for a detailed list of their specifications.