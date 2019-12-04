Realme X2 Pro Available At A Lesser Price To Launch In India Soon?

Just a few weeks ago, Realme launched its Realme X2 Pro which is a flagship device. The company maybe looking to bring a cheaper variant of the smartphone in India. According to reports, the new variant of Realme X2 Pro will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Different variants and an upcoming variant of Realme X2 Pro

The starting price of Realme X2 Pro is ₹29,999. The phone is premium and goes on head-to-head with the likes of Redmi K20 Pro, Asus 6z and even the OnePlus 7T. Realme X2 Pro comes in two more variants which are 12GB RAM for ₹ 33,999 and Realme X2 Pro Master Edition that costs Rs 34,999. These variants are the most costly phones that the company has ever sold in India. They are available in different colours like Lunar White and Neptune Blue. However, the upcoming variant by Realme will give a tough fight to Xiaomi's Redmi K20 and forthcoming Redmi K30 series. Realme already has an advantage in terms of performance and power. The 6GB variant has already launched in China and is expected to arrive in India soon. It will also have a UFS 2.1 type storage which is comparably slower than other variants. With this change, The brand could bring down the rate of the phone to almost ₹25,000 and with that price, It would be marked as the cheapest phone with the latest Qualcomm processor which is Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

However, the brand has not confirmed any launch date of Realme X2 Pro 64 GB variant. But there are a lot of expectations from the upcoming variant especially related to price. We will only know that after the company further announces any news regarding it.