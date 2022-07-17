Reliance Digital and HP launch new 'Smart SIM Laptop' offer with free 100GB data

Popular Indian retailer Reliance Digital has collaborated with laptop manufacturer HP to introduce a new offer. The offer is available upon the purchase of selected LTE-enabled HP models only and is called the 'HP Smart SIM Laptop' offer. As a part of the offer, customers can avail 100GB of data for 365 days absolutely free, without paying any additional cost.

The offer is available on certain laptops from HP and requires customers to activate a free Jio SIM. The models that are a part of the offer include HP 14ef100etu and HP 14ef1002tu and are priced from Rs. 44,999. To avail the offer, users must visit their nearest Reliance Digital store and ask the store executive to demo either of the two laptops mentioned above. Thereafter, the executive should ask for certain documents to activate the new JIO SIM card.

Customers can insert this SIM card into their new HP laptop and use 100GB of high speed data. However, if the user finishes the 100GB data allowance, the browsing speed will be reduced to 64kbps. If users want, they can keep using the SIM card at low internet speeds. However, they can also recharge the SIM card with a 4G high-speed data plan. The offer is available on both online and offline purchases.