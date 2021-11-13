Reliance JioBook Laptop Spotted On Geekbench; Check Expected Price, Specifications & More

After launching one of the most affordable 4G smartphones in the market, Reliance Jio might foray into laptop manufacturing by launching an affordable notebook called JioBook. While the JioBook has been rumoured for quite some time now, the product has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking, revealing some specifications and performance-related details. Keep reading to know more about the JioBook price.

Earlier this year, the Reliance JioBook also appeared in the BIS listing, which revealed three model numbers. The model numbers are NB1112MM, NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW. Three different model numbers suggest that the notebook might be launched in three different models, in terms of storage or screen size. Additionally, the Reliance JioBook specifications revealed earlier also suggested that the notebook might feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Reliance JioBook spotted in Geekbench testing

According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Reliance JioBook has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number NB1112MM. Surprisingly, the JioBook that appeared for the Geekbench testing had a MediaTek chipset - the MT8788 SoC. The model that appeared for the benchmarking test had 2GB of RAm and scored 1,178 points in the single-core test and 4,249 points in the multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing also suggests that the device will run on Android 11. However, a previous rumour about the JioBook stated that it will feature JioOS on top of Android. The company might follow a similar approach as it did with the JioPhone Next where they had PragatiOS on top of Android for smartphones. In addition, the notebook is believed to come with an HD display, multiple storage options and a mini HDMI connector, along with Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi.

While the JioBook laptop launch date is not official yet, devices launch soon after they are spotted on Geekbench. That being said, the Indian market might witness the arrival of JioBook soon. As far as the Jiobook laptop price is concerned, the product should be priced to compete with other Chromebooks in the market available in the range of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 35,000. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Reliance Jio and other tech news.