Reliance to conduct its 45th AGM 2022 tomorrow: Here is what to expect from the event

Reliance Jio is going to conduct its 45th Annual General Meeting tomorrow, i.e., on August 29, 2022. During the event, the company is expected to make big announcements related to its 5G network rollout, a 5G handset, an entry-level laptop and more. Here is everything that one could expect from the Reliance 45th AGM 2022.

Known Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav has tipped the products that might be launched during the Reliance 45th AGM 2022. He shares a list of seven products that might be revealed during the annual event. The list includes names of products that have been in the rumour mill for a long time. For instance, the Jio Book laptop has been in the news since last year when details about the manufacturer and the specifications were leaked.

Reliance 45th AGM 2022 tomorrow at 2 PM IST.



Expected announcements

1. Jio Book laptop

2. Jio 5G

3. Green energy

4. IPO

5. Giga factory

6. Jio Tag

7. Jio Phone 5G#5G #Jio #telecoms — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 28, 2022

Reliance could launch Jio 5G at the 45th AGM 2022

The biggest announcement at the Reliance 45th AGM 2022 could be the arrival of Jio 5G. All the telecom giants including Reliance Jio secured the 5G bandwidths in an auction earlier this year. They have also been conducting pilot tests to check the network reception and upload/download speeds. The company could also make some announcements related to its green energy initiatives. Jio could also launch its initial public offering at the event.

As per the tipster, Reliance is going to reveal the Jio Book laptop tomorrow. According to a previous report by XDA Developers, the Reliance Jio laptop might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with the Snapdragon X12 4G modem. The device is rumoured to feature an HD display, along with a 1,366 x 768 pixels resolution. On the inside, the Reliance Jio notebook might be powered with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC onboard storage. The report also suggests that there may be dual-band Wi-Fi, a mini HDMI connector and Bluetooth.

Other announcements that could be made at the event include Giga factory, Jio Tag and the JioPhone 5G. The JioPhone Next 5G is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. Additionally, the smartphone may come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. As per reports, the smartphone could have a dual-rear camera setup, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front panel, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie shooter.