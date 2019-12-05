Samsung Brings Its Biggest, Most Expensive Micro-LED Displays To India 

Samsung is bringing its biggest, most technologically advanced and most expensive micro-LED displays to India. The smart displays, that come in 146-inch, 219-inch, and 292-inch screen sizes, are so one-of-their-kind, Samsung doesn’t even call them that – rather, it calls them, an ‘epitome of luxury.’ Rightly so. The highest-end model in Samsung’s The Wall range of ‘smart displays’ costs a whopping 12 crore. Even the most affordable model in the lineup costs 3.5 crore.

micro-LED explained

The reason why these displays cost a bomb is because of the underlying technology that we’re dealing with here – micro-LED. Micro-LEDs can, at best, be called a proof-of-concept at this point of time. And Samsung is the only legacy company doing it right now (although, rumour has it that Apple is also internally toying with the concept). The technology is so nascent, even Samsung has been just showing it off at global trade events – it’s only recently that it started launching it in select markets. This year, at CES 2019, Samsung had announced its second wave of micro-LEDs including a smaller 75-inch model.

The R&D and technology behind micro-LED is nothing short of insane: micro-LEDs can result in screens of different sizes and aspect ratios right within the confines of your home (if you like to tinker around with your tech, that is) owing it to its modular nature. Which is probably why Samsung also has a whopping 292-inch model in its portfolio. The technology allows for “individual tiles of self-emissive MicroLEDs, featuring millions of inorganic red, green and blue microscopic LED chips that emit their own bright light to produce brilliant colors on screen,” according to Samsung.

The tech isn’t just crucial from a modular point of view but also from the point of view of longevity of devices. Micro-LED is OLED without the organic bit, which means it can offer the same level of performance (maybe even better) without burn-in/degradation issues. It is needless to say, it isn’t easy to get it right, which is why you don’t see others doing it. Samsung is touting “100,000-hour lifetime of its self-light emitting diodes.”

The display is designed to never be really turned off. Like The Frame, The Wall can also turn into a canvas when not in use - turning it into a picture frame that comes with pre-installed artworks from around the world. “With a depth less than 30mm, the slim, bezel-less infinity design along with customizable deco frames allows the display to blend seamlessly into its surroundings, ensuring no disruption to the desired ambience,” Samsung says.

While the 146-inch model has a 4K resolution, the 219-inch and 292-inch models boast of a resolution of 6K and 8K respectively.

Also Read: Samsung Drops "The Frame" QLED TV India Price After OnePlus TV Launch