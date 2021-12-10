Samsung CES 2022 Keynote: What To Expect, How To Watch & Other Details

In a key development, Samsung has confirmed its keynote event in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The consumer electronics exhibition will be held offline after two years of being conducted online owing to COVID-related constraints. The theme for Samsung's event will be Together for Tomorrow. While the South Korean company has not confirmed the launch of any new product yet, it is expected to reveal new items at the event. Keep reading to know more about how to watch the event and what to expect.

On its official website, Samsung states "since 2002, Samsung Electronics has been sharing its philosophy and vision for the year ahead - and beyond - through a total of 6 keynotes addresses at CES." Further, it reads "at CES 2022, the first CES event to be held offline in two years due to the pandemic, John-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman and CEO at Samsung Electronics, is set to walk onto the stage and present his keynote address under the headline 'Together for Tomorrow' to present the direction for technological development going forward."

Samsung CES 2022: How to watch?

Samsung's keynote in the CES 2022 is scheduled for January 4, 2021, at 06:30 PM PT. For those attending the event from India, it will begin on January 5, 2021, at 08:00 AM IST. The event will be available to watch live via Samsung's official YouTube channel and Samsung Newsroom. As mentioned earlier, the event will be held in an offline mode, like it used to take place before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

What to expect from the Samsung keynote?

In a press release, Samsung mentions that it will unveil its efforts "to making life on Earth more sustainable, and emphasise the need for everyone to participate in reducing climate change." Additionally, Samsung also says that they will be launching the "latest innovative technology" that will help users through customized service and improved experience of being connected to other users.

Apart from what the official release says, the company is rumoured to unveil its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE during the keynote at CES 2022. The smartphone has been in reports for quite some time, speculated to come with the Snapdragon 888 flagship processor, along with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Some reports also suggest that Samsung will launch a series of new smart TVs at the CES 2022.