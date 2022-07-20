Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Event Date; Likely To Launch A Slew Of Devices

A year after unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 - the most popular foldable smartphones in the world, during the Galaxy Unpacked event in August, Samsung was expected to host another Galaxy Unpacked event in the same month where it would release the successor to the Fold 3 and Flip 3. However, the company did not reveal the event date, until now.

Samsung Mobile has confirmed that it will conduct the much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022. In the event teaser, Samsung only showcases the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, the company is expected to unveil an array of products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Before revealing the date, the company published a series of cryptic images, that translated to 10, 08, 2022, indicating the date.

Watch something greater than before unfold at https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/xopUxDhpRZ — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 19, 2022

The Galaxy Flip 4 was seen in leaked renders a couple of days ago

In the teaser given above, the company showcases a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the Bora Purple colour, as seen in renders leaked a couple of days ago. A couple of days ago, some renders of the smartphone were leaked by popular leakster @evleaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. As seen in the new renders, the buttons on the side panel of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Bora Purple colour appear to be larger than those on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Larger buttons help the user in locating the button. Furthermore, the renders also reveal that the camera modules are larger than those on the predecessor, meaning that the Flip 4 could feature a better camera system, which is in line with a recent report.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro renders leaked

As it can be observed from the renders, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro resembles closely the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic launched last year. As seen below, the smartwatch will come in two colours - black and grey. Also, just like the models of the previous year, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro should arrive in multiple models, LTE and non-LTE. At the first glance, the watch seems to have a rather bulky central casing.

Image: 91Mobiles