Samsung could include a body temperature sensor on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung might be working on a smartwatch that can measure one's body temperature. Additionally, body temperature could be the theme for Samsung's wearable devices that will be revealed this year. Alongside, Apple is also rumoured to include a body temperature sensor on its upcoming smartwatch. Keep reading to know more about the body temperature monitoring feature expected on the upcoming Galaxy smartwatch.

According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is working to add a temperature sensor or thermometer to its upcoming smartwatch, i.e. the Galaxy Watch 5 series. A smartwatch loaded with a temperature sensor could be very useful in tracking one's temperature and diseases related to abnormal rises in body temperature. Especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, people have become more conscious about monitoring their health vitals and high body temperature is one of the early signs of being infected by the virus.

Measuring body temperature from the wrist is slightly difficult

However, it is not as easy as it sounds. Measuring the body temperature of the user from a device that is worn on the wrist is not an appropriate approach. The temperature of one's wrist might depend upon several factors that include sunlight, or cold weather. Hence, accurately measuring the body temperature from a wrist-worn device is a challenge and that is the reason why companies like Apple and Samsung that make some of the most accurate fitness tracking smartwatches are holding off.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to be launched in the month of August this year. There is a possibility that the smartwatch will be released with the successor of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. For now, users can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that comes with heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurements and body composition measurement feature. It is available via Samsung's official store, Amazon and other leading retailers in the country.

Galaxy Watch 4 specs