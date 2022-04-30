Samsung Fab Grab Fest to begin on May 1, 2022: Check deals on appliances and smartphones

Samsung is about to host the 'Fab Grab Fest' sale in India. The sale will start on May 1, 2022, and will be live till May 8, 2022. During the Samsung Fab Grab Fest, interested customers will be able to grab heavy discounts on Samsung products such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, laptops, air conditioners, smart televisions, and more. Keep reading to discover the deals and discounts during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest.

Samsung announced the upcoming sale through a press release today. In the release, the company says "consumer can avail mega offers and exciting cashback like never before on a wide range of Samsung Digital Appliances as well as Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, and wearables." Adding to it, Samsung says "these exciting offers will be available on Samsung.com as well as at Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country."

Deals on Samsung appliances

Samsung elaborates in the press release that consumers can get up to 60% off on TVs such as Neo QLED TVs and Crystal 4K UHD TVs. Apart from this, consumers can also get up to a 57% discount on a range of digital appliances such as WindFree ACs, Twin Cooling Plus Double Dorr refrigerators, and more. Additionally, consumers can get up to Rs. 4,500 off when they buy these products on Samsung Shop App for the first time.

Deals on Samsung smartphones

Samsung is offering discounts on its flagship smartphones 0 the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Other than that, models like Galaxy M32, Galaxy F22, and the recently launched Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G will be available for up to 50% discount. The South Korean company will also list Galaxy Book2 at up to a 16% discount during the sale. However, to avail of these deals, interested consumers have to buy a Fab Grab Fest Pre-reserve VIP Pass for Rs. 1,000.

Additionally, Samsung has also arranged the Live Commerce events that will begin on May 3, 2022, and last till May 6, 2022, on Samsung Live. Lucky consumers who purchase during the Samsung Live events will not only get additional limited period offers but also get a chance to win exciting gifts and vouchers. Further, consumers will be able to get discounts by using cards from SBI, HDFC and ICICI banks cards. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung products and other tech news.