Samsung Introduces A New Range Of Galaxy A Series In An Official Video

After having had a formidable year with the Galaxy A (2019) series, Samsung is now gearing to launch the Galaxy A (2020) series of smartphpones. And the teasers have already begun. Samsung has posted a video on its YouTube channel for its upcoming A series. As per online web portals, the brand is expected to launch eight smartphones in this series and the first smartphone which will launch is Samsung Galaxy A51. From the video, it is seen that the upcoming smartphone will have a hole-punch camera on the top of the display placed in the centre which is similar to that of Galaxy Note 10.

Features of the upcoming smartphones by Samsung

The Galaxy A51, which is expected to be among the first few 2020 Galaxy A phones, will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a 4000mAh battery. The phone is said to offer a 32MP front camera and a quad-camera setup of 48MP, 12MP, 5MP, and 5MP. It will have an Exynos 9611 chipset with 4GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A51 will reportedly come in 2 storage models. Apart from this device, Samsung is also said to be working on the Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91 which will be a part of the Galaxy A series in 2020. Samsung Galaxy A81 is said to be rebranded version of yet-to-launch Galaxy Note 10 Lite and will also come with an S-Pen. Samsung Galaxy A91 will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor with a 45W of fast charging support. Here is the video that the company released.

Recently the price of previously launched A-series phones was at a discount rate. This news was shared by Samsung on its official account on Twitter. Here is the picture.

