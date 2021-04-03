Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch Date In India: New A52 Coming To The Indian Market Soon

Quick links:
Source: SamsungMobileSA Twitter
The Samsung Galaxy Awesome Event was held last month, and the people saw the unveiling of new flashy A-Series Smartphones. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 5G were released during this event and people have been really excited about them. The special thing about this event was the Samsung for the first time held an event for their mid-series smartphones. This was done because Samsung put a lot of effort into developing these smartphones for their users.
Many people are excited about the two new A-Series smartphones. Since the Galaxy Awesome event, many people have anticipated the release of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in their respective markets. Many users have now been wondering about the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Launch Date in India.
The users in India have been anticipating the release of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone for a long time. Samsung hasn’t provided the people with an official release date yet; many people believe that the release of the smartphones has been planned for the end of April.
According to the Samsung website, there are two variants for this smartphone, 6GB RAM and 8GB Ram. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price in India for the 6GB RAM variant has been set at INR 26,499 and for the 8GB RAM variant; it has been set at INR 27,999.