Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: colours and other features revealed through leaked official app

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for next month and fans are excited to see the new Samsung products. Every year, Samsung reveals their major smartphones, smartwatches and the latest pair of wireless earbuds. While leaks about the upcoming smartphones and Galaxy watches have already been covered, new leaks reveal a lot about the Galaxy Buds 2. Keep reading to know more about Galaxy Buds 2.

Galaxy Buds 2 leaked via the official companion app

The Galaxy Buds 2 might come in five colours

A developer named Tim Schneeberger has found a beta version of the unreleased Samsung companion app for the Galaxy Buds 2 through Samsung's update server. The app contains a lot of information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that was not known before. First up, the findings reveal that Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might come in 5 colours, namely black, green, violet, yellow and white.

IMAGE: XDA DEVELOPERS

Some new features are also spotted in the leaked app

The interface of the application reveals quite a few features that are new to the earbuds. A monopod active noise cancellation feature has been spotted in the application, using which an ANC can be activated in one earbud when both are not being used. This feature is said to be hidden in the application, and Schneeberger says that the feature might be activated when the app detects a particular firmware in the connected earphones.

Built-in tutorial and touch controls

There is a tutorial built into the application, that helps users wear the earbuds in the right manner. Additionally, users can activate/deactivate the touch tap features: single-tap, double-tap, and touch-and-hold features. The developer also patched the application to check for changes in the interface of the leaked application. According to the report, the batter dashboard inside Galaxy Buds 2 companion app has been redesigned, which has made it simpler to use.

IMAGE: XDA DEVELOPERS

There might be a Galaxy Buds Pro 2

With all the new features that have been discovered, there seems to be a list of features that are not available in the Galaxy Buds 2. The app seems to be missing the 360-degree sound feature. Additionally, the high/low option for active noise cancellation is also absent. The earbuds seem to have a 61mAh battery while the case has a 472mAh battery. It might be a possibility that Samsung will launch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro separately, with all the advanced features and functionality.