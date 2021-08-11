Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Launched At Unpacked 2021: Check Price, Features, Release Date & More

South Korean tech giant Samsung in its 'Galaxy Unpacked 2021' event Wednesday, August 11 revealed a bunch of new products. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 were unveiled at the event as the successor to the Galaxy Buds that were launched in February 2019. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 have been introduced with some of the most essential upgrades. Developers say that they have added the best Active Noise Canceling (ANC), which is a major change over their predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 price and release date in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will be sold at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,100). The earbuds come in four distinct colour options to choose from -- Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. The buds are set to be available for purchase in select markets from August 27. Details about the India price and launch date for the Galaxy Buds2 are yet to be announced. "More voice, less noise. The new #GalaxyBuds2 is built with three microphones and a voice pick-up unit, so you can enjoy crystal clear call quality."

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 specifications

Samsung has provided Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity on the Galaxy Buds2. The earbuds also have six different equaliser settings that you can set from your connected phone. The buds are designed to be the smallest earbuds ever released by Samsung. The Buds2 will also come with improved battery life, lasting 7.5 hours on a single charge with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC turned on. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 come in a two-way driver configuration that includes a tweeter and a woofer. The earbuds feature built with three microphones and a voice pick-up unit of which, two will be used for ANC. Samsung has also offered AKG-tuned audio.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 launched

Meanwhile, Samsung also revealed the new generation of its foldable phones which includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. In the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, the makers have added a 7.6-inch Infinity screen with a 120 Hz Refresh rate and Dynamic Amoled OLED for maximum viewing experience. Another new feature includes the first Under display camera for an infinity display. Samsung Z Flip3 display also gets 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Z Flip3 will have Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos. More information has been released about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 on their official website.

