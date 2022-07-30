Samsung Galaxy Earlybird To Go program launched, will allow users to try new products

Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022, Samsung has announced a new program that will enable customers to try the newest Galaxy devices before anyone else. The program is called Galaxy Earlybird To Go and it has been launched in the company's native market. As a part of the program, interested people have to send stories about how they would experience the new Galaxy products to Samsung. Then the company will select winners out of the entries through a lottery system.

Galaxy Earlybird To Go program details

Basically, Samsung is giving an opportunity to a limited number of people to try the upcoming Galaxy devices before other customers get their hands on the device. As a part of the lottery system, 1800 winners will be given products on a first-come, first-serve basis. Further, those who submit the stories and are selected through the lottery process will have to collect the available products from Samsung stores.

In addition, those who win the product have three days to experience it and then they have to return it to the store. Although, those who receive the products under the program should take care of the device as Samsung will hold them responsible in case of any damage. If users fail to return the products, there will be functional restrictions, which means that the product could stop working.

Samsung Galaxy Earlybird To Go entry dates

July 28 to August 3, 2022, with winners on August 8

August 4 to August 10, 2022, with winners on August 16

August 11 to August 17, 2022, with winners on August 22

In related news, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently spotted on a European retail website. As seen on the website, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) was listed at EUR 1,864, which is EUR 165 more than the launch price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. At the moment, Samsung is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) on its official website for Rs. 1,39,999 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) for Rs. 1,47,999. Hence, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be even more expensive in India.