Samsung Galaxy F12 Price In India: What Will Be The Price Of Galaxy F12 In India?

The Samsung Galaxy F12 is scheduled for April 5, 2021. The base model is available with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB. Read on for Samsung galaxy F12 price in India.

Image Source: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy F12 is a low-cost smartphone with a strong set of features. The phone has a unique triple camera setup, with a 48MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The mobile runs on the new Android v 10 (Q) operating system. Furthermore, the 4GB RAM and 7000mAh battery provide lag-free multitasking for long periods of time. Continue reading to know about the pricing and Samsung Galaxy F12 launch date.

Samsung Galaxy F12 Price in India

The 6.5-inch HD+ screen will be the choice on the Samsung Galaxy F12 and It will have a 90Hz refresh rate along with a Samsung 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor on the front, with three more on the back. This gadget hasn't been disclosed much, but it may have an ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as macro and depth sensors. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is estimated to cost Rs. 12,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is scheduled to debut on April 5, 2021. This is the Samsung Galaxy F12 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which will be available in Black and Gold colours.

Samsung Galaxy F12 Specifications

  • General
    • Android v10 (Q) is the Operating System used
    • Sim Slots are Dual SIM - GSM+GSM
    • The front camera is 8 MP
    • The expected launch date is April 5, 2021
    • The price In India is Rs. 12,999
    • Has a Fingerprint Sensor
    • The Rear Camera has 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Processor
    • The chipset used is Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
    • The Graphics processor is Mali-G52 MP1
    • The processor is Octa-core (2 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55)
    • Has a 64-bit Architecture
    • Has 4 GB Ram
  • Display
    • Display Type is IPS LCD
    • The Aspect Ratio is 20:9
    • Has a Bezelless display with a waterdrop notch
    • Pixel Density is 270 ppi
    • Screen Size is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Screen Resolution is 720 x 1600 Pixels
    • Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Camera Features
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
    • Image Resolution at 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 48 MP Primary Camera, 5 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 2 MP, Macro Camera, 2 MP, Depth Camera

Image Source: Samsung

