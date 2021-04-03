Samsung Galaxy F12 Price In India: What Will Be The Price Of Galaxy F12 In India?

Quick links:
Image Source: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy F12 is a low-cost smartphone with a strong set of features. The phone has a unique triple camera setup, with a 48MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The mobile runs on the new Android v 10 (Q) operating system. Furthermore, the 4GB RAM and 7000mAh battery provide lag-free multitasking for long periods of time. Continue reading to know about the pricing and Samsung Galaxy F12 launch date.
The 6.5-inch HD+ screen will be the choice on the Samsung Galaxy F12 and It will have a 90Hz refresh rate along with a Samsung 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor on the front, with three more on the back. This gadget hasn't been disclosed much, but it may have an ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as macro and depth sensors. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is estimated to cost Rs. 12,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is scheduled to debut on April 5, 2021. This is the Samsung Galaxy F12 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which will be available in Black and Gold colours.