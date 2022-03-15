Samsung Galaxy Laptops: Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 to launch in India soon

Looks like Samsung is hosting two events on March 17, 2022. While the Galaxy A series is scheduled to take place at 07:30 PM IST on the aforementioned date, Samsung is about to release the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 on the same day. Keep reading to know more about the price, specifications and launch time of the new portable laptops from Samsung.

As mentioned on the official website, Samsung is all set to reveal the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 on March 17 at 06:00 PM IST. As of now, those who are interested in reserving their devices can do so on Samsung's official website by paying Rs. 1,999. It is important to note that the pre-reservation is life until March 16 and the final pricing of the products will be revealed during the launch event.

Given that the company has already revealed the specifications of these devices via an official press release for the global model, the Indian models are most likely to come with the same specifications. In the past, this has happened with the Galaxy Tab S8 Series which was released in India with a similar spec list as the global model.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in two screen sizes - a 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch AMOLED FHD display. Under the hood, the laptops are powered with 12Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processors. While the smaller screen variant comes with Intel Iris X Graphics, the larger variant comes with both Intel Iris X and Intel Arc graphics processors. In terms of memory, the laptops provide three options, including 8/16/32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes in two screen sizes as well - 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. Both the devices feature an sAMOLED display built on 16:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Under the hood, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processor along with Intel Iris X Graphics. Additionally, there are storage options that can provide users with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD. However, the storage models that will be launched by the company in India will be revealed at the day of launch.

Both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 come with stereo speakers by AKG with a maximum output of 4W or 5W. They support Dolby Atmos as well. On the smaller Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, there is a battery of 63Wh and on the larger laptop, there is a 68Wh battery. Both the devices ship with a 65W USB Type-C Adapter in the box. As far as ports are concerned, the devices have Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C port, USB 3.2 port, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, and microSD card slot as well.