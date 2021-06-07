Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition To Launch Soon; Spotted On Indian Support Page

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition will be a new inclusion in Samsung's lineup of budget smartphones. Although the model is not officially announced, it recently appeared on a support page on Samsung's Indian website, which means that the device might launch soon. Keep reading for more details on Samsung Galaxy M21 specification and price.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition listings hint at launch

On the Indian support page, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is listed as SM-M215G/DS. In addition to the support page on the Indian website, Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition has been spotted on Google Play's supported device list, with the same model number. Besides, the smartphone also received a BIS certification recently, hinting at an imminent launch in the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition would be the successor of Galaxy M21 launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Specification of Prime Edition (expected)

Although Samsung has not revealed the official specification of their upcoming device, one might infer from Galaxy M31 launched last year. The Galaxy M31 Prime Edition was similar to Galaxy M31 except for Amazon's pre-installed apps and a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription. That being said, readers can expect a similar approach this time. Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition might come with a 6.4" FHD+ sAMOLED display.

Like other budget smartphones from Samsung, the device might come with Samsung's Exynos 9611 SoC and come with OneUI over Android 11. As far as optics are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition might come with a 48MP triple rear camera setup, along with a 20MP selfie shooter. On the storage front, the smartphone might come with two configurations: a 4/64GB model and a 6/128GbB model, along with a large 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition Price

As with other Prime Edition devices, the user's get a subscription to Amazon Prime services bundled with the smartphone for 3 months. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is available on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart for Rs. 13,999 (4/64GB). The M21 Prime Edition price might follow close, with a special introductory offer. Nevertheless, Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition would be a decent budget smartphone.

IMAGE: SAMSUNG WEBSITE