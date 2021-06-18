Samsung Galaxy M32 Specs Leaked: Checkout The Launch Date, Its Price In India And More

Samsung has been in the Indian smartphone market for over a decade. The latest smartphone model that is going to be released is the Samsung Galaxy M32. Even before its launch, many of its specifications have been leaked that reveal a lot about its features. The recent leaks from Samsung Mobile Press and GSMArena reveal specific details about its features and design. So if you are looking for a detailed overview of this model, you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung Galaxy M32 specs, its launch date, price in India, and more.

The complete details of Samsung Galaxy M32

As we’ve mentioned earlier, the next smartphone that is going to be released by Samsung in India is its Samsung Galaxy M32. The leaks have revealed that it has a 6.40 LED touchscreen display. It is expected to be powered by a powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It is equipped with 4GB of RAM. The operating system of this smartphone is Android 11 and it shows that it will perform significantly faster than its previous models. If you are the kind of person who needs to use your smartphone on a regular basis, then we have a piece of good news for you. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to be powered by a 6000 mAh battery and the higher the mAh is, the more its charge lasts. Also, the manufacturers are planning to introduce support for proprietary fast charging. When we speak of its camera, the Samsung Galaxy is expected to have a quad camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera and the rear camera is enabled with an autofocus mode. What it means is that all of its cameras are powerful and will give you high-quality pictures.

A full list of Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

Total battery capacity, 6000 mAh.

Display length, 6.40 inches.

RAM, 4GB.

Processor, octa-core.

Operating system, android 11.

Internal storage, 64GB.

Expandable storage up to, 1000GB.

Samsung Galaxy M32 launch date in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to be launched on June 21, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India

The price range of the Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to be around the 15000 INR mark.

Samsung Galaxy M32 unboxing

IMAGE: SAMSUNG MOBILES INDIA TWITTER