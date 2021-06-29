Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Spotted On Geekbench; Might Come With Snapdragon 778 5G Processor

Samsung's M series offers decent specifications at an aggressive price and have been very successful. In a recent report, Samsung Galaxy M52 has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M526BR. The listing also reveals some information about the Samsung Galaxy M52 specification. Additionally, the model that has been spotted appears to support a 5G data network. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy M52 price and other details.

Samsung Galaxy M52 Specification

Galaxy M52 might come with Snapdragon 778 5G processor

According to the Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy M52 will come with Adreno 642L GPU, which belongs to the octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. The details also hint that the smartphone will run on an Android 11 based OneUI skin. The base variant will have 6GB of RAM, with more options in terms of storage as there are with all other budget smartphones. That is all that is available from the Geekbench listing. Additionally, the smartphone is also rumoured to come with a 6.6" FHD+ panel, along with a large battery. That being said, the smartphone shall have standard connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.1, headphone jack, Type-C port and GPS.

Reports suggest that M52 5G might be a remake of Galaxy F52 5G

There were speculations that the Galaxy M52 5G would be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G. If that will be true, having a look at Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specifications might give an idea. The Galaxy F52 5G ships with a 6.6" FHD+ display, along with a 120Hz panel. On the inside, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 750 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As far as optics are concerned, the Galaxy F52 5G comes with a 64MP primary camera, along with an 8MP wide-angle lens and dual 2 MP sensors. The smartphone features a 4,500mAh battery which supports a 25W charging rate.

Samsung Galaxy M52 Price

At present (June 29, 2021), the Samsung Galaxy M52 price is unknown. However, considering the price of Samsung budget smartphones and the segment which the M series caters, the Samsung Galaxy M52 price might be between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000. Samsung Galaxy M51, the previous model in the lineup is currently priced at Rs. 22,999 at Amazon for the 6/128GB model.

IMAGE: SAMSUNG WEBSITE