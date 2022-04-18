Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Indian launch date announced: Check details here

Samsung annoucned the Galaxy M53 5G a couple of days ago and now the company is gearing up to launch the smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be launched in India on April 22, 2022, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed. The smartphone comes as a successor to Galaxy M52 5G launched last year and has the potential to become the best selling mid-range smartphone by Samsung.

In the global press release launched earlier this month, Samsung already revealed the complete specification list of the smartphone, based on which, Republic World has also drawn a comparison between the new device and its predecessor. While the Galaxy M53 5G does improve over several aspects of the Galaxy M52 5G, there are certain areas where it lacks behind as well. Although the price of the Galaxy M53 5G has not been announced yet, one does not have to wait a long time before it gets revealed.

According to the global Samsung press release, the Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a resolution of 394 pixels per inch. Similar to the Galaxy M53 5G, the Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a similar resolution. From what it looks like, both smartphones have a similar screen.

Being a newer smartphone, one would expect the Galaxy M53 5G to outperform the previous model in the lineup. That does not seem to be the case. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is announced with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC which is an octa-core chipset. However, it is much less powerful than the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset on the Galaxy M52 5G.

The Galaxy M53 5G comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. The main camera on the smartphone is a 108MP sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MPs depth and macro sensors. On the other hand, the Galaxy M52 5G has a triple rear camera setup which has a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro sensor. However, both smartphones have a 32MP front sensor.