Samsung Galaxy S21 FE To Feature The Snapdragon 888 Chipset Along With 120Hz Display

The Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 processor and 8GB RAM power the Samsung S21 FE. It will have an Octa-core processor with Mali-G77 MP11 GPU (Dual-core, 2.73GHz, M5 Mongoose + Dual-core, 2.5GHz, Cortex A76 + Quad-core, 2GHz, Cortex A55). The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is powered by a powerful yet non-removable 4800mAh Li-ion battery that supports Fast Charging. Continue reading the article to know about the price and specifications of this upcoming Samsung Galaxy Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price and Specification

A 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display is expected on the gadget. The display screen could have a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 888 chipset could be used to power the smartphone. With an 8GB RAM + 256GB option, the phone might have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The S21 FE will use Android 11 as its operating system. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be between 700,000 and 800,000 won. The S20 FE was priced at around 899,800 won last year. With these leaked pricing facts, it could be said that Samsung is attempting to reduce the price of the S21 FE this time.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to cost Rs. 42,990 in India. On July 14, 2021, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be released. This is the base edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which will be offered in Black and Gold.

The handset's dimensions are expected to be roughly 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm. A triple-camera array is rumoured to be included in the device. A 12MP primary main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens could be included in the smartphone. A 4500mAh battery might be used to power the entire package. Production of the device is expected to begin in July. Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White are possible colour options for the phone. As time goes on, we should be able to learn more about the S21 FE.

IMAGE: Samsung