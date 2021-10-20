Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus screen protectors surface online, hint at design

During the Galaxy Unpacked event in August 2021, Samsung did not launch a smartphone in its mainstream lineup, the Galaxy S Series. While fans are waiting for a new product, rumours about Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone are piling up on the internet. The South Korean company is supposed to launch its top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Series sometime next year, and according to leaks, it is going to feature some radical design changes.

According to a tweet by popular tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S22 might come with a no-bezel design. Two images were shared by the user on October 15, 2021. These images contain tempered screen protectors for both Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series. Based on the design of the screen protectors, the tipster claims that Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will feature rounder bezels than the Galaxy S21. Meanwhile, the company is speculated to be working on these smartphones and they might be launched in the first quarter of next year.

This is the first time we have seen the Tempered Glass Screen Protector of Galaxy S22 and S22 +. We can find that they are more rounded and slightly fatter than S21 series. pic.twitter.com/3BhneQsSTq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to come with Snapdragon's latest processor

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 are expected to be built on an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Another smartphone in the series, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The flagships from Samsung are expected to run on Qualcomm's upcoming processor, the Snapdragon 898. Further, the S22 Ultra is expected to come with a refreshed camera design and an enhanced S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has also been spotted on the 3C certification site as well, and the listing reveals that the smartphone will support 25W fast charging. However, it is important to note that Galaxy S21 already comes with 45W fast charging and that different charging speeds and adapters might be available in different markets around the world. The S22 series shall also come with fast charging.

The processor that Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to feature has not been launched yet. However, the processor was spotted in a Geekbench benchmark testing last month, revealing a decent single and multi-core score of 720 and 1919 respectively. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung's upcoming smartphones and new launches.