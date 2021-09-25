Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra With S-Pen Integration & Curved Display Leaked; See Pics

Samsung has been one of the top players in the smartphone industry because of their flagship Samsung Galaxy Series S phones. Recent leaks on the internet suggest that a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently in the works and it might be paired with an S-Pen just like their Note series phones. A well-known leaker from the industry, Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by @Onleaks on Twitter has just released a new set of renders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. These renders were released by the leaker but with some help from Digit. Other features displayed in the renders confirm that the phone is going to get a curved AMOLED screen along with a hole-punch design.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks

Sooo... Here comes your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS22Ultra and its quite "unique" rear camera housing design! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/vBGM3WJfru pic.twitter.com/YDqfFrVGLW — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 24, 2021

One of the main features picked up by the tech geeks confirms that the design of this new phone is inspired a lot by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Plus adding an S-Pen to the side of the phone makes it even more similar to the Note series released by Samsung. A video showing off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 360-degree view has also been released on the internet. These leaks seem a bit believable after a Chinese tipster also suggested that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be loaded with an integrated S-Pen. Other Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks suggest that this phone could be loaded with a P-shaped camera module to support a quad rear camera setup. The phone’s set-up will also be included with a periscope lens for improving the telescopic viewing abilities of the phone.

Apart from this, the South Korean tech giant is also working on expanding their mid-ranges smartphone roster in India for a long time now. They just announced the release of M52 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display, 5,000 mAh battery and many exciting features. The new phone is supposed to be released for the Indian market by September 28. Both Amazon and Flipkart are going to be hosting the phone’s launch with their special sale. Apart from this, no other information about Samsung has been released on the internet yet. But more updates about the upcoming phones are supposed to be released before the end of 2021. Till then, keep an eye out for more details about Galaxy phones on the company’s official Twitter handles.

Image: Twitter/@RaghavTechie