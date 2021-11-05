Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Spotted On Geekbench And Bluetooth SIG, Likely To Launch Soon

Samsung's lineup of tablets offers a range of products to people who wish to buy an Android tablet. While the Galaxy Tab S8 is already in the works and will be launched next year, reports about a new tablet from the company are showing up. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has recently been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench benchmarking sites. The listings confirm the device and reveal other details.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A series is an affordable yet capable lineup of Android tablets that comes with decent battery life and multimedia features. A device that is already available in the lineup, Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a 1.4" display, a metal body and a total of four speakers on the side for an immersive multimedia experience. Along with 3/32GB of memory, the device is priced at Rs. 14,999 on Amazon. However, customers would expect an improved device from Samsung in the form of Tab A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications (expected)

As revealed by the recent Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be powered by a Unisoc T6188 processor, with a minimum clock speed of 2GHz. Out of the box, the device might run on Android 11, with Samsung's OneUI skin on top of it. Two models of the tablet have been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking site - Wi-Di (SM-X200) and LTE (SM-X205). The single-core and the multi-core score of the device are 1,704 and 5,256 points respectively. The LTE model has a single-core and a multi-core score of 1,625 and 5,285 respectively.

The LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has also been confirmed by a listing on Bluetooth SIG. The listing only confirms the presence of Bluetooth v5 as a connectivity option, it does not reveal much about the device. However, considering the previous trend, a device launches soon post its Bluetooth SIG listing. That being said, the device is leaked to feature a 10.4" FHD+ display. On the rear panel, the device might sport an 8MP camera.

Just like the Galaxy Tab A7 mentioned in the beginning, the Tab A8 is expected to come with a quad-speaker setup as well. Although, Samsung has not confirmed the arrival of the tablet yet. Here is a leaked render of the device. It reveals a slight change in the rear camera's design, which appears to be changed to a circle rather than a square on the previous device in the lineup.

Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles