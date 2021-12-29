Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Teaser Goes Live On Amazon; Confirms Specifications Leaked Earlier

After several leaks revealing the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, the product's teaser page has now gone live on Amazon. The teaser page highlights some of the key specifications of the upcoming tablet from Samsung, unveiling no details about the price. Before the official teaser page went live, the support page of the device was spotted on Samsung's Indian website. While the tablet was announced earlier this month, it comes as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications.

According to a report by Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price will start from EUR 229 for the 3/32GB (Wi-Fi) model. The report mentions that there will be a total of six models of the device, including two more Wi-Fi models priced at EUR 259 for the 4/64GB variant and EUR 309 for the 4/128GB variant. The other three models will support LTE connectivity and will be priced at EUR 279 for the 3/32GB variant, EUR 309 for the 4/64GB variant and EUR 359 for the 4/128GB variant. While the report mentions six variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, it is possible that the company will release selective models in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications confirmed via Amazon listing

According to the product teaser page on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will come with a 10.5" TFT display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Earlier reports suggest that the tablet will be powered with a Unisoc T618 processor. However, the Amazon microsite does not confirm the name of the processor. It just says that the device will feature an octa-core processor. As mentioned earlier, there will be plenty of options for a user in terms of storage and memory options, starting from 3/32GB all the way up to 4/128GB. The device will be available in three colours, including Gray, Silver and Pink Gold.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will run on an OneUI skin based on Android 11. For multimedia consumers, the tablets are equipped with a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos. The rear panel of the device sports an 8MP sensor and the front panel has a 5MP sensor. Under the hood, the tablet has a 7,040 mAh battery that supports 15W charging through a USB-C port. Along with all the details, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India launch date is not revealed. However, it is expected that the device will launch in the country soon.