Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE India Launch Date, Specificatations, And Price Details

Samsung electronics communications started its operations in India from 1995. Since then, it has been manufacturing and introducing high-quality consumer technology products into the Indian market. The latest being the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications, its launch date in India, and more.

The complete details of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

In the upcoming sections, we are going to give you all the details you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, its launch date in India, and the price range of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The Samsung Galaxy Tab comes loaded with valuable features. It is positioned as a high-end Tab in the S7 series. It is equipped with a 12.40 inches touchscreen display. It is powered by a powerful octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC processor. This Samsung Tab model comes with 4GB of RAM. The operating system of this Tablet is android 11. It comes with a 10090 mAh battery capacity. When we speak of its camera, it comes equipped with an 8MP and if you are a selfie lover, then you will get a 5MP front camera especially for that purpose. The internal memory is 64GB and that can be expanded up to 1000000GB. It was launched in 2 different colours namely mystic blue and mystic silver. In the next section, we will look at Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

Battery capacity, 1090 mAh.

Colour options, mystic blue and mystic silver.

Display length, 12.40 inches.

Powered by? octa-core processor.

Total RAM, 4GB.

Internal memory, 64GB.

Expandable up to, 1000000GB.

Front camera, 8MP.

Selfie camera, 5MP

Available sensors, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and compass.

Skin type, one UI.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE launch date in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched in India on March 25th, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price range in India

The price of Samsung Galaxy Tab s7 FE is around the 65000 to 66000 mark.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear overview of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications, its launch date, and the price range of this Tablet model in India. Although it doesn’t come under the affordable bracket, it comes loaded with quality features.

IMAGE: SAMSUNG INDIA TWITTER