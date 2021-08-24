Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant Coming To The Indian Market Very Soon: Check Specs

Samsung has been on the top of their game to release their Tab S7 series for the Indian markets. The South Korean electronic manufacturers recently confirmed that they will be releasing a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE version in India. This is the Wi-Fi variant of the tab and the developers have already created a microsite on Amazon to register for this upcoming device. This has been picked up by the tech community and they are extremely curious to learn more about this new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE to release soon in India

Samsung has not revealed any official list of specifications of this device. The listing on the website just confirms that the microsite only mentions Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is releasing soon. A couple of features including a 12.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos support, a metal body, a 10,090mAh battery has been mentioned on this page created on the online shopping platform. Samsung is also planning to release a new S Pen bundled for this upcoming tab series. The already launched version of the tab is loaded with Android 11, 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display, Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage on the device. It is also loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

More about Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price in India and launch date have not been revealed by the South Korean tech giants. But the community is expecting this new variant to be released soon because of the micro page created on Amazon’s platform. Currently, the developers are working on releasing their Galaxy M32 5G in India on August 25. The phone is also going to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Talking about its processing power, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC has been installed in the phone for seamless gaming and supporting heavy applications. Other specifications like a 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a fast 60Hz refresh rate are also supposed to be added to the phone. No other information is available about upcoming products from Samsung.