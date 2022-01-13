Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 might be heavy for your pocket, suggests leaked pricing

In the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices have been leaked and it looks like the tablet will be one of the most expensive Android devices out there. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is an upcoming Android tablet lineup which consists of three devices: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Keep reading to know more about the leak.

Previously, the specifications and renders of all the models have already surfaced on the internet. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is said to come with an 11-inch screen, while the Tab S8+ is said to come with a 12.4-inch screen. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to come with a 14.6-inch screen, taking it closer to the form factor of a traditional laptop when combined with an external keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices leaked ahead of launch

According to a report by Gsmarena, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi) will start from EUR 680 - 700 for the 8/128GB model. The EUR pricing roughly translates to Rs. 59,000. While the leak contains the pricing of 10 different models, the most expensive out of it is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (5G) with 8/128GB of storage and is priced at EUR 1200 - 1220, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,03,471. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (5G) with 8/256GB of RAM is priced at EUR 1100 - 1110, which roughly translates to Rs. 93,294.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Geekbench scores

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scored 1,211 points in the single-core test and 3,193 points in the multi-core test. Previously, Samsung's flagship smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 2200 processor. Surprisingly, it scored 1,073 on the single-core test and 3,389 points on the multi-core test. Both the processors are built on the same 4nm architecture. While the scores provide a base for enthusiasts to set their expectations, there might be a scope of improvement until the processors are officially out in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might come with a notched display

Other details that can be observed in the renders include the power button and volume rockers that are located on the right edge of the tablet. Then there is a USB-C port that is located at the bottom edge of the tablet. Additionally, there are a total of four speaker grills in the renders, which might mean that Samsung plans to launch the top model of the series with a quad-speaker system. Further, the model might feature a 12,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.