Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 official images leak before launch: Check design and specifications

Samsung is about to host the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9, 2022. At the event, Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Tab S8 series, besides the Galaxy S22 series. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Tab S8 series has been spoiled by known tipster Evan Blass has shared the official images of the upcoming devices. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Android tablet series from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 design

To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comprises three tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. A few weeks ago, Samsung reportedly leaked an image of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra through their support page for Bixby. Apparently, the Ultra model contains a dual front-facing camera, and to house the sensors, it also has a notch in the front. However, the other two models do not have a notch.

Apart from the notch, the bezels on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab series devices is slightly thinner than the previous Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series. Additionally, the rear panel has a similar look, except the magnetic strip for sticking the S-Pen is highlighted in deep grey or black colours. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the largest device of the three, while the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the smallest.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is understood to have an 11-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an 8,000 mAh battery. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 plus has a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 10,900 mAh battery. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an 11,200 mAh battery. All these tablets are said to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a dual rear camera. Additionally, all of them also come with S-Pen support, 45W Type-C charging and a front-facing camera for attending video calls. Although, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a dual front camera.

