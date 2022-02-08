Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series' Entire Press Release Leaked Ahead Of Launch On February 09

Samsung has not even announced the Galaxy Tab S8 series but an alleged press release has surfaced on the internet. It looks like the company's official media release and contains complete specifications and availability details about the upcoming tablets from Samsung, which are rumoured to be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 availability and other details.

The press release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series has been leaked by Evan Blass. The title of this press release is "Breaking the Rules with Galaxy Tab S8 Series: the Biggest, Boldest, Most Versatile Galaxy Tablet Ever." Interestingly, the date mentioned on the press release is February 10, 2022, indicating that the company might release this press release after the Galaxy Unpacked launch event which is scheduled for February 9, 2022.

Image: Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 release date and availability

In Samsung's leaked press release for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, it is mentioned that the tablet will be available for pre-order from February 9, 2022. After that, the device will be officially launched in selected markets around the world including the US, Europe and Korea on February 25, 2022. Additionally, it is also mentioned that those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will get the new Book Cover Keyboard and those who order Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or Galaxy Tab S8 will get the Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is understood to have an 11-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an 8,000 mAh battery. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 plus has a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 10,900 mAh battery. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an 11,200 mAh battery. All these tablets are said to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a dual rear camera. Additionally, all of them also come with S-Pen support, 45W Type-C charging and a front-facing camera for attending video calls. Although, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a dual front camera.

Image: EVAN BLASS/GSMARENA