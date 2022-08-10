Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Galaxy Z fold 4, Z Flip 4 to launch today; What to expect?

Samsung is about to host the Galaxy Unpacked event in a couple of hours and enthusiasts around the world are excited to see the next in foldable devices by the company. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to go live from 06:30 PM. Here is what users should expect from the event and the new Galaxy devices.

What to expect from the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event?

Overall, readers can expect the company to improve the design of foldable smartphones, making them more durable. Although the market of foldable smartphones has grown exponentially in the last two years, improving upon the hinge mechanism and the quality of the screen can help Samsung replace the mainstream devices in users’ hands with its foldable. Other aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, including the camera and the battery, are also expected to be improved.

Apart from the smartphone, readers should expect to see at least two new devices, including the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy TWS earphones. Renders and information about these devices have been circling on the internet for the last few months and today could be the day when the company finally reveals them.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

As per known Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED inner display and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display. Both the displays support 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which was announced by Qualcomm recently. The tipster also mentions that the device could come in two storage models - one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the other with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 listed on the Samsung Care+ website

As spotted on the Samsung Care+ website, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in two storage models - one with 128GB and the other with 256GB of internal storage. While previous reports claimed that one variant of the smartphone will also have 512GB of storage, that does not seem to be the case here. Although, Samsung has a good eight days until the launch and the company can add a 512GB variant as well.