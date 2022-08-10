Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live Event: Start Time, How To Watch The Launch Event

After months of anticipation, Samsung is about to reveal the next generation of its foldable smartphones on August 10, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The smartphones are called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The company is about to launch both the smartphones, along with other products, at a physical launch event being conducted at the Opera House Auditorium in Bengaluru, India. However, readers can watch the launch event live on the internet.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live event begin?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 event, which will reveal the next in foldables, will begin at 06:30 PM IST today, August 10. The company released a teaser a few days back and it contains glimpses of the new Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Flip.

Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 live event?

Those who are interested in watching the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 can tune in to the official YouTube channel of the South Korean company at 06:30 PM IST. Further, the company will also release updates on its official website and other channels. The event is about to kick off in a couple of hours and enthusiasts around the world are excited about it.

Readers can stay tuned to our website and read the updates in our blog that will be live soon. Before the launch event, we already have a fair idea about the products and their specifications. Samsung is also supposed to launch a few accessories at the event, including the Galaxy Watch 5 and the new Galaxy Earbuds.

Image: SAMSUNG