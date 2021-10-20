Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: What To Expect From Launch Event?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is all set to go live from 07:30 PM IST today, October 20, and the event can be watched on YouTube, the Samsung official website and newsroom blog. Since the company has not officially announced the nature of devices to be revealed in the event, there are a lot of speculations floating on the internet. While some of them suggest a new Samsung Galaxy S series smartphone might be launched today, others believe Samsung might announce improvements in applications and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 new colours.

Since the teaser for the Samsung event contains colourful boxes and icons of Samsung's applications, the event might talk about Samsung's applications and the availability of existing smartphones in new colours. Among devices that are expected from Samsung are Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series with 120Hz refresh rate display and powerful processor. More details about the speculations will be available during the Samsung launch event, which will be available to watch across the globe.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Will the company launch a smartphone?

One of the most discussed upcoming smartphones from Samsung is the Galaxy S21 FE. The device is supposed to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which has been a huge success in 2021. According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with a 6.4" 120Hz Super AMOLED display. Additionally, the official support page of Samsung's German website has also listed the smartphone along with the model number SM-G990B/DS. It has also appeared on certification sites such as 3C and US Federal Communications Commission, revealing its fast-charging capacity. The smartphone is also said to come with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Since Samsung did not launch any smartphone in the Galaxy S Series lineup this year, the company might come up with a surprise for all its fans. Most recently, Apple and Google have launched their mainstream smartphones called iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6. From Samsung, last year's Note and S Series smartphones are the ones to rival the competition. As the company has not revealed any information yet, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt.

