Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic receive a new One UI Watch 4.5 beta upgrade

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic is now getting the third update as a part of the One UI Watch 4.5 program. As a part of the new updates, users are getting quite a lot of software improvements, including improved watchface GUI and BT connection. Read about the bug fixes in One UI Watch 4.5 below.

Samsung One UI Watch 4.5 beta release notes

Bugs that have been fixed Improving Watchface GUI Fixed restore problem after Tile backup Fixed SysUI crash problem when pushing the Home button during scrolling Fixed Music Bixby malfunction problem Improving wearing detection accuracy Improving the usability of Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, and World Clock Stabilizing touch performance improving power consumption caused by Buds auto-switch communication Improving the performance of automatic exercise Improving recognition rate of Wrist up when bicycle exercise Fixed BT connection problem when running gallery app Other improvements are applied

Watch Manager (2.2.11.22063011) for Beta has been newly released. Please update to thelatest version through Watch plugin download button in the Beta registration notice.

The size of his update is 252.80MB and hence, it might take some time before the Watch 4 or the Watch 4 Classic is able to download and install it. However, given that it contains a lot of bug fixes and UI improvements, users should download the latest update immediately as it will only improve their experience. As mentioned earlier, this is the third One UI Watch 4.5 beta update since the program was launched in May 2022.

For now, the update is available to download for users in the United States. To check for the update, users should head over to the Galaxy Wearable app, select Galaxy Watch 4, tap on Watch 4 settings and select the Watch software update menu on the smartwatch.

Galaxy Watch 5 appears on BIS

In related news, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series has come up on the Bureau of Indian Standards. The listing suggests that the smartwatch will be launched in India soon. More often than not, when a product appears on the BIS database, its launch is imminent. Samsung's last smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 is very popular in markets across the globe. Fans and enthusiasts have similar expectations from Galaxy Watch 5.

The Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has shared an image of what appears to be the listing of the Galaxy Watch 5 Series on the BIS database. As seen in the image, the listing contains model numbers of six models, including SM-R925F, SM-R920, SM-R915F, SM-R910, SM-R905F, and SM-R900. Although, the variants to which these model numbers correspond are not known at the moment.