Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Check Expected Specifications And Amazon Listing

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the upcoming lineup of smart wearables by Samsung, which is expected to be launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event in August 2021. However, a lot of leaks and other details have surfaced online about the device, including looks, models, colours and specifications as well. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 will run on a unified platform developed by Samsung in collaboration with Google.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might run on Exynos W920 processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might come with a new improved chip called Exynos W920, which will give it more power than the previous models. The added power can be put to use to run the new and improved OS. In terms of performance, the CPU has got 1.25 times the processing power than Galaxy Watch 3 and nine times the graphical performance than its predecessor. However, it is still unclear that Samsung Exynos W920 will be available for other Android wearables or will Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 remain the popular choice.

The wearable might come with additional storage and RAM

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 might ship with 1.5GB of RAM, which is a 50% increase from the previous model. Yet another exciting addition to the smartwatch will be a 16GB onboard memory, which is double than that on Galaxy Watch 3. It might be the highest memory in an Android watch, however, the Apple Watch 6 series comes with 32GB of onboard storage. The additional storage on Galaxy Watch 4 can accommodate more apps, more songs and some additional files that might be stored on the Watch. The model will support more apps as Google and Samsung have been working together to build a seamless and improved watch OS experience.

An Amazon listing has been spotted ahead of launch

An Amazon page that was spotted earlier this week also reveals that the upcoming Samsung smartwatch lineup will consist of four models; 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 and 42mm and 46mm Galaxy Watch Classis. All the four models are perfectly in line with the leaks that had surfaced earlier. According to the Amazon search page, the most affordable model will cost around $250, while the most expensive classic model might cost around $360.

IMAGE: 9TO5GOOGLE

TITLE IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK