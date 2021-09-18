Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition Released; Check Specifications, Pricing

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has expanded its smartwatch roaster by announcing the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition. It aims to target all the Golf players around the globe by offering features like a pre-loaded Smart Caddie app to help measure and show the shot distance measurement while playing this sport. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition Caddie app also features other performance metrics to help the Golf enthusiasts understand their game completely.

The launch of this single sport focused smartwatch has given the tech geeks something new to experience, and they have been trying to learn more about it. Here is all the information available on the internet about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition. Read more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition release and pricing

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition pricing has been released on the internet. The 40mm Silver variant costs about KRW 299,000, and the 44mm black variant can be bought for KRW 329,000. Keep in mind that the pricing has just been released in South Korea, and more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition is supposed to release soon. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition release date has been set as September 30, but this is only for the South-Korean markets. The global launch of this product is still to be announced by the makers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition specification list seems to be similar to the already released Galaxy Watch 4, but the new Golf features are a new addition. The latest Exynos W920 processor powers it with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, similar to the latest Galaxy Watch 4 series. It is available in One UI Watch custom skin, and its dimensions are 49x46x13mm and weigh 63 grams. It is also supposed to be loaded with Samsung’s proprietary BioActive Sensor.

It is one of the most important features as it helps the users by combining an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), electrical heart rate sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor to track heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) tracking, sleep analysis, and other health features. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, GPS/ Glonass, and Wi-Fi. The watch also has features to track sleep quality and stress levels. Other features of the watch include an accelerometer, barometer, gyrometer, light sensor and a 472mAh battery.

