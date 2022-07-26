Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available for Rs. 12,990: Should you buy?

Last year, Samsung launched Galaxy Watch 4, the first smartwatch that ran on Wear OS 3.0, developed by the company in collaboration with Google. It is not only the latest Android smartwatch by Samsung, it comes with advanced features like body composition measurement. When it was launched, the smartwatch was available for Rs. 23,999. However, while writing this report, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available for Rs. 12,990. Is it worth buying? Let's find out.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4?

Flagship features

First of all, it is important to remember that the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's flagship smartwatch. It was launched as the successor to Galaxy Watch 3. Hence, it supports all the latest features and apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, a new health sensor that can measure PPG and ECG. Further, the smartwatch has a BIA sensor as well, which s not found on any other smartwatch at the moment. For someone who wants to monitor several aspects of their health, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a good option.

Future-proof specifications

Due to its specifications, the smartwatch has not aged at all. It comes with 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of on-device storage and runs on the Samsung Exynos W920 chipset, which could also power the Galaxy Watch 5 series that will be launched this year. To give an idea, Fossil's latest smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 is available for around Rs. 24,000 and comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Since the Galaxy Watch 4 runs on Wear OS 3.0, it would be among the first smartwatches to receive the next Wear OS update. In totality, the device should last for another two to three years.

Better than competition

At the price it is available for, the Galaxy Watch 4 beats all the other devices such as the OnePlus Watch or the models from Amazfit. It not only provides a complete smartwatch experience, but it also looks and feels better as well. To conclude, at Rs. 12,990, there is no Android smartwatch that comes close to the Galaxy Watch 4. Those who have the budget should go for the smartwatch as the discounted price might end with the end of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Samsung is also selling the smartwatch via its website for Rs. 12,940.